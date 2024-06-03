Teaser for the upcoming Winter Northern Strike of 2024!
Northern Strike 24-1 is a week-long winter warfare training exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926306
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-FO244-9653
|Filename:
|DOD_110359382
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Northern Strike 24, by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT