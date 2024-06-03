Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Northern Strike 24

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brayden Stephan 

    Michigan National Guard

    Teaser for the upcoming Winter Northern Strike of 2024!

    Northern Strike 24-1 is a week-long winter warfare training exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926306
    VIRIN: 240605-A-FO244-9653
    Filename: DOD_110359382
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, Winter Northern Strike 24, by SGT Brayden Stephan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Northern Strike
    Mich. National Guard

