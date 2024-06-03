D-Day remembrance video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, shares a message to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of the U.S. military in the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. June 6, 1944, was declared D-Day, in honor of the Normandy Landing Operations that occurred on this day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)