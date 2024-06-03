Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day remembrance video

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, shares a message to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of the U.S. military in the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. June 6, 1944, was declared D-Day, in honor of the Normandy Landing Operations that occurred on this day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926305
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-PN846-5629
    Filename: DOD_110359380
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, D-Day remembrance video, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Remember
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    D-Day

