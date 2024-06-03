U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, shares a message to honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of the U.S. military in the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. June 6, 1944, was declared D-Day, in honor of the Normandy Landing Operations that occurred on this day. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 16:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926305
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-PN846-5629
|Filename:
|DOD_110359380
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day remembrance video, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
