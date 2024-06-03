Sean Patrick Astin, Civilian Aide Emeritus to the Secretary of the Army from California, sends the Army a 249th birthday greeting.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 15:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|926304
|Filename:
|DOD_110359340
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sean Patrick Astin, Civilian Aide Emeritus to the Secretary of the Army from California, ABD249 Shout-out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT