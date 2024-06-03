Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Love For Shooting: AKNG TAG Match 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen from across the state, U.S Coast Guardsmen, and U.S. Army 11th Airborne Soldiers trained and competed against each other at the Alaska National Guard’s Adjutant General Match on the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Small Arms Range Complex, May 20-23, 2024.

    The TAG Match, hosted and organized by the Alaska National Guard’s Marksmanship Program, is a four-day event that challenges competitors through several rifle and pistol matches designed to test their skills in reflexive fire and precision shooting.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926299
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-SR689-1010
    Filename: DOD_110359236
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

