529th Military Police company conducts rehearsals for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetary and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 5th, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926282
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-PT551-2130
|Filename:
|DOD_110359191
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day Ceremony Rehearsal, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
