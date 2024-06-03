Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day Ceremony Rehearsal

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    529th Military Police company conducts rehearsals for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetary and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France on June 5th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926282
    VIRIN: 240605-A-PT551-2130
    Filename: DOD_110359191
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day Ceremony Rehearsal, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    stronger together
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    EverVigilant
    DDay80

