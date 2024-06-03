Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring D-Day

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    American Battle Monuments Commission archival footage of D-Day, accessed from Nashville, Tennessee on June 5, 2024. Video was created in honor of D-Day and those who served at that time as well as to boost moral. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.) (AI was used to edit script and create narration for the audio.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926267
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110358872
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard

    air national guard
    national guard
    d-day
    118th wing
    honor and remember

