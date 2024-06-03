Honoring D-Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American Battle Monuments Commission archival footage of D-Day, accessed from Nashville, Tennessee on June 5, 2024. Video was created in honor of D-Day and those who served at that time as well as to boost moral. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.) (AI was used to edit script and create narration for the audio.)