Transfer of Authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division transfers authority to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Ironhorse, 1st Cavalry Division at Zagan, Poland, June 5, 2024. Ironhorse mission is to train alongside our NATO allies and multinational partners in order to build competent and ready forces for V corps, America's forward- deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926263
|VIRIN:
|050624-A-CK796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110358753
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
