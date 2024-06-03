Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority ceremony in Zagan, Poland

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    06.05.2024

    Video by Pvt. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division transfers authority to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Ironhorse, 1st Cavalry Division at Zagan, Poland, June 5, 2024. Ironhorse mission is to train alongside our NATO allies and multinational partners in order to build competent and ready forces for V corps, America's forward- deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    Ironhorse
    Ceremony
    NATO
    Allies
    First Team
    1ABCT

