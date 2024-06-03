Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Churchill County High School Graduation 2024 Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Churchill County High School Graduation 2024 Flyover
    May 24th, 2024

    Churchill County High School
    #1 Greenwave Circle
    FALLON, NV 89406

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926260
    VIRIN: 240524-D-KF756-3234
    Filename: DOD_110358630
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Churchill County High School Graduation 2024 Flyover, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    NAS Fallon
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    CCHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT