Engineer Advisor Team trains new Philippine Army combat engineer unit (A-Roll/Interviews)

U.S. Army Engineer Advisor Team 6520, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), instructs a tactical movement class to the Philippine Army’s 501st Combat Engineer Regiment during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. SFABs are specialized U.S. Army units with the core mission to advise, support, liaise, and assess operations with allied and partner nations.
JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)
|06.03.2024
|06.05.2024 11:25
|Interviews
|926249
|240603-Z-DJ450-1003
|DOD_110358244
|00:06:45
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|0
|0
