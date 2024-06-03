Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Sailor of the Year AWS1 McCutcheon 20240523

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Senior Sailor of the Year AWS1 McCutcheon and TBAR
    Preflight / Taxi for takeoff / Taxi for return / Postflight
    in a F-16B NAWDC "Strike" Aggressor
    NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 23rd, 2024

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926247
    VIRIN: 240523-D-KF756-5679
    Filename: DOD_110358224
    Length: 00:28:02
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Sailor of the Year AWS1 McCutcheon 20240523, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    sailor of the year
    NAS Fallon
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT