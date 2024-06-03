Senior Sailor of the Year AWS1 McCutcheon and TBAR
Preflight / Taxi for takeoff / Taxi for return / Postflight
in a F-16B NAWDC "Strike" Aggressor
NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 23rd, 2024
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926247
|VIRIN:
|240523-D-KF756-5679
|Filename:
|DOD_110358224
|Length:
|00:28:02
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Senior Sailor of the Year AWS1 McCutcheon 20240523, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT