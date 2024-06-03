Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luis Soto, CASA from Puerto Rico, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan's Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Hendricks, ABD249 Shout-out

    PUERTO RICO

    06.05.2024

    Video by Heather Hagan 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Luis Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from Puerto Rico, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan's Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Hendricks, sends the Army a 249th birthday greeting.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 926246
    VIRIN: 240605-A-DW147-8660
    Filename: DOD_110358217
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luis Soto, CASA from Puerto Rico, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan's Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Hendricks, ABD249 Shout-out, by Heather Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABD249

