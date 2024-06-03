Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X | 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Resupplies Infantry Soldiers via Sling Load (B-Roll)

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade perform a routine food and water resupply using hasty and sling load techniques during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926241
    VIRIN: 240603-Z-VV699-2001
    Filename: DOD_110357981
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

