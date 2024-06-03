9/11 Memorial Virtual Tour

The 180th Fighter Wing 9/11 Memorial represents the nearly three thousand souls lost on that tragic day. The memorial displays three icons representing each crash site. The memorial also serves as a representation of the 180FW 24/4 alert mission in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE adopted in 2008. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 10:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926238
|VIRIN:
|230911-Z-HS920-4702
|Filename:
|DOD_110357940
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
