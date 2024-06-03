Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Virtual Tour

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The 180th Fighter Wing 9/11 Memorial represents the nearly three thousand souls lost on that tragic day. The memorial displays three icons representing each crash site. The memorial also serves as a representation of the 180FW 24/4 alert mission in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE adopted in 2008. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926238
    VIRIN: 230911-Z-HS920-4702
    Filename: DOD_110357940
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    180FW
    Noble Eagle
    Swanton
    9/11

