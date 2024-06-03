Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Advisor Team trains new Philippine Army combat engineer unit

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Engineer Company Advisor Team 6520, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), instructs a tactical movement class to the Philippine Army’s 501st Combat Engineer Regiment during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 3, 2024. SFABs are specialized U.S. Army units with the core mission to advise, support, liaise, and assess operations with allied and partner nations.

    JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926232
    VIRIN: 240603-Z-DJ450-1003
    Filename: DOD_110357818
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

