10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Moranbonilla, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Force Protection NCOIC, conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery May 31 in Landstuhl, Germany. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency of Team 10 in handling CBRN threats (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).