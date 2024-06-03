Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Moranbonilla, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Force Protection NCOIC, conducts Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery May 31 in Landstuhl, Germany. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency of Team 10 in handling CBRN threats (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 09:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926230
    VIRIN: 240531-A-JK865-7632
    Filename: DOD_110357814
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training 2024, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT