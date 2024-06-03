U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, execute an air assault maneuver as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 1 June 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926229
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-TP864-9040
|Filename:
|DOD_110357778
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPRMC-X | 2-27 INF Air Assault, by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT