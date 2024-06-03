Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath laying ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson and Maj. Adan Cazarez

    25th Infantry Division   

    Senior leaders of the 25th Infantry Division, render honors during a ceremonial wreath laying at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2024.

    The ceremony commemorated the sacrifices of Filipino and American service members who lost their lives in the Philippines, and we must never forget those who came before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace in the Pacific. In May 1945, the 25th Infantry Division was in the midst of a hard battle to seize the strategic Balete Pass from Japanese forces. After months of combat starting in March, the Balete Pass was seized on 13 May 1945.

    However, fighting continued throughout the rest of the month as division soldiers advanced over the Balete Pass while also continuing to destroy Japanese remnants around the pass. By 30 May, the Division had ended the Japanese threat to the pass. The Division continued operations until late June before being relieved for rest and refit. Since January 1945, the Division had been on constant combat for over 165 straight days without relief.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926228
    VIRIN: 240601-A-TP864-7962
    Filename: DOD_110357774
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath laying ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery, by SPC Benjamin Anderson and MAJ Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib 24

