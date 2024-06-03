Wreath laying ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926228" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior leaders of the 25th Infantry Division, render honors during a ceremonial wreath laying at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2024.



The ceremony commemorated the sacrifices of Filipino and American service members who lost their lives in the Philippines, and we must never forget those who came before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace in the Pacific. In May 1945, the 25th Infantry Division was in the midst of a hard battle to seize the strategic Balete Pass from Japanese forces. After months of combat starting in March, the Balete Pass was seized on 13 May 1945.



However, fighting continued throughout the rest of the month as division soldiers advanced over the Balete Pass while also continuing to destroy Japanese remnants around the pass. By 30 May, the Division had ended the Japanese threat to the pass. The Division continued operations until late June before being relieved for rest and refit. Since January 1945, the Division had been on constant combat for over 165 straight days without relief.