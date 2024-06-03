EFES 24 Highlights

EFES 24 features the highest participation in its history, involving 49 allied countries and nearly 11,000 military personnel at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 30, 2024. EFES is a multinational military exercise conducted biennial by Türkiye and is one of the largest and most comprehensive joint military exercises in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
