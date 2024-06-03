Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFES 24 Highlights Vertical

    IZMIR, TURKEY

    05.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    EFES 24 had 11,000 participants from 49 nations participated at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 30, 2024. EFES 24 is an international combined joint exercise aimed at enhancing force readiness and improving interoperability between the U.S., Türkiye, and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 07:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926217
    VIRIN: 240530-A-GT064-3001
    Filename: DOD_110357555
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IZMIR, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFES 24 Highlights Vertical, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    USMARINES
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    EFES24

