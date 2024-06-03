EFES 24 Highlights Vertical

EFES 24 had 11,000 participants from 49 nations participated at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 30, 2024. EFES 24 is an international combined joint exercise aimed at enhancing force readiness and improving interoperability between the U.S., Türkiye, and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926217
|VIRIN:
|240530-A-GT064-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357555
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
