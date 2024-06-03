EFES 24 Highlights Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926217" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EFES 24 had 11,000 participants from 49 nations participated at a military training site south of Izmir, Türkiye, May 30, 2024. EFES 24 is an international combined joint exercise aimed at enhancing force readiness and improving interoperability between the U.S., Türkiye, and allied nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie)