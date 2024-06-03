Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Riggers and 379th ELRS Build Lifesaving MRE Pallets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Soldiers assigned to the 165 Quartermaster Company and Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron build parachute-ready pallets of meals, ready to eat at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. The pallets were built to provide humanitarian aid for refugees in Gaza. The 165th Quartermaster Company accepted volunteers from service members across the installation, including coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 06:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926216
    VIRIN: 240510-F-XY101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110357545
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    165th Quartermaster Company
    379th ELRS
    Gaza

