U.S. Army Riggers and 379th ELRS Build Lifesaving MRE Pallets

Soldiers assigned to the 165 Quartermaster Company and Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron build parachute-ready pallets of meals, ready to eat at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. The pallets were built to provide humanitarian aid for refugees in Gaza. The 165th Quartermaster Company accepted volunteers from service members across the installation, including coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 06:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926216
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-XY101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357545
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
