Members of the Jordanian Special Operation Forces showcase their capabilities during Eager Lion 2024 with an urban assault demonstration at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926214
|VIRIN:
|240515-O-RP049-4201
|Filename:
|DOD_110357510
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JAF Special Ops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
