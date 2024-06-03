JAF Eager Lion 2024 beginning video

Jordanian Armed Forces highlight events taking place during the previous Eager Lion in preparation for the 11th iteration of Eager Lion, Jordan, May 12-23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy video provided by Jordanian Armed Forces Military Media)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 04:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926212
|VIRIN:
|240523-O-RO049-4202
|Filename:
|DOD_110357470
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
