    Iowa reservists participate in joint training exercise with Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Army reservists from the 7355th Veterinary Detachment in Des Moines, Iowa, recently came to Japan to participate in a joint training exercise with the Soldiers of Veterinary Readiness Activity, Japan, to enhance their technical skills and knowledge, but more importantly to form a partnership between the two units.

