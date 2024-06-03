Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX

U.S. Army, Jordanian Armed Forces and other allied forces conduct a combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating a successful end to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)
