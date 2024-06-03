Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 CALFEX

    JORDAN

    05.23.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army, Jordanian Armed Forces and other allied forces conduct a combined arms live fire exercise, celebrating a successful end to the 11th iteration of Eager Lion in Jordan, May 23, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926206
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-XY044-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110357235
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JO

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    Eager Lion 2024

