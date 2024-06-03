Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Carroll Range

    CAMP CARROLL, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery brigade conduct training on the SMASH 2000L.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926205
    VIRIN: 240510-A-SK883-2102
    Filename: DOD_110357210
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Carroll Range, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

