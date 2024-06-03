Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E.J. King Graduation

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner and Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton

    AFN Sasebo

    E.J. King High School held their graduation ceremony for the class of 2024 on May 31st aboard the USS America (LHA-6). E. J. King Middle High School is part of the CFA Sasebo Schools Community in the DoDEA Pacific East District. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 02:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926199
    VIRIN: 240531-N-OR754-1069
    Filename: DOD_110357057
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E.J. King Graduation, by PO3 Colin Lightner and PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USS America (LHA 6)
    graduation 2024
    E.J. King High School

