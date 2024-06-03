E.J. King High School held their graduation ceremony for the class of 2024 on May 31st aboard the USS America (LHA-6). E. J. King Middle High School is part of the CFA Sasebo Schools Community in the DoDEA Pacific East District. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 02:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926199
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-OR754-1069
|Filename:
|DOD_110357057
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E.J. King Graduation, by PO3 Colin Lightner and PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT