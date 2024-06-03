PALS 24: Closing Ceremony

Closing Ceremony footage captured at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting shared international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
