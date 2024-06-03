Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Carroll Reopens Basketball Gym

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    AFN Daegu

    The Camp Carroll Basketball Gym recently reopened its doors to a brand new Basketball Gym. The new gym floor brings better services for soldiers and families.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 22:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926192
    VIRIN: 240517-A-SK883-8436
    Filename: DOD_110357035
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    This work, Camp Carroll Reopens Basketball Gym, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

