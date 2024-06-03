U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll commander and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses the capability of U.S. Servicemembers and DoD Civilians voting outside of the U.S. and in remote locations. For more information, contact your Voters Assistance representative.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 23:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926190
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357028
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
