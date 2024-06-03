Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voters Assistance

    JAPAN

    05.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll commander and NASA Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan discusses the capability of U.S. Servicemembers and DoD Civilians voting outside of the U.S. and in remote locations. For more information, contact your Voters Assistance representative.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 23:36
    Location: JP

    This work, Voters Assistance, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Election
    Voting
    VAP
    Voters Assistance

