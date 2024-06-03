Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 21:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|926187
|Filename:
|DOD_110357011
|Length:
|00:35:37
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT