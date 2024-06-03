Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 21:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926187
    Filename: DOD_110357011
    Length: 00:35:37
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT