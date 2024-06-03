Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj Gen Brian Eifler, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, commanding general and senior enlisted leader of the 11th Airborne Division, conduct an enlistment ceremony for four future Army soldiers and reenlistment ceremony for 31 Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week is a week-long celebration of the 11th Airborne Division’s storied history, the 2nd anniversary of its reactivation in June 2022, and its mission to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)