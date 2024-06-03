Maj Gen Brian Eifler, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, commanding general and senior enlisted leader of the 11th Airborne Division, conduct an enlistment ceremony for four future Army soldiers and reenlistment ceremony for 31 Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week is a week-long celebration of the 11th Airborne Division’s storied history, the 2nd anniversary of its reactivation in June 2022, and its mission to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 23:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926186
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-WB532-6445
|Filename:
|DOD_110357002
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies, by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
