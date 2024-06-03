Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj Gen Brian Eifler, and Command Sgt. Maj. Vern Daley, commanding general and senior enlisted leader of the 11th Airborne Division, conduct an enlistment ceremony for four future Army soldiers and reenlistment ceremony for 31 Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week is a week-long celebration of the 11th Airborne Division’s storied history, the 2nd anniversary of its reactivation in June 2022, and its mission to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 23:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926186
    VIRIN: 240604-A-WB532-6445
    Filename: DOD_110357002
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies, by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    enlistment
    Reenlistment
    community
    Arctic Angels
    angelrendezvous

