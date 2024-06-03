Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation

Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct an air assault operation on Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. The operation was held during the division’s community day at Fort Wainwright as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only honors the division's heritage of inventing modern-day air assault operations but also the division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 01:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926185
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-WB532-9221
|Filename:
|DOD_110356960
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
