    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct an air assault operation on Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. The operation was held during the division’s community day at Fort Wainwright as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only honors the division's heritage of inventing modern-day air assault operations but also the division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926185
    VIRIN: 240604-A-WB532-9221
    Filename: DOD_110356960
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation, by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    air assault
    Arctic Angels
    angelrendezvous
    11th Airborne Division

