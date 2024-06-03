Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X | U.S. Army and Philippine Army Soldiers work together in Joint Operation Center (B-Roll)

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific and the Philippines Army collaborate to establish and manage a Joint Operation Center during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) exercise, May 31, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926184
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_110356958
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X | U.S. Army and Philippine Army Soldiers work together in Joint Operation Center (B-Roll), by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SK24, Salaknib, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Lethality, Readiness, JPMRC

