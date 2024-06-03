Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts Excellence in Competition Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing participated in an M4 Excellence in Competition, May 24, 2024

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926183
    VIRIN: 240524-F-XK019-1002
    Filename: DOD_110356956
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts Excellence in Competition Broll, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Excellence in competition
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT