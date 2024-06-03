Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and the division's new Arctic Aviation Command conduct an air assault demonstration as part of the 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. The air assault operation was held during the division’s community day at Fort Wainwright as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only highlights the division's heritage of inventing modern-day air assault operations, but also the division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)