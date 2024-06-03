Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and the division's new Arctic Aviation Command conduct an air assault demonstration as part of the 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. The air assault operation was held during the division’s community day at Fort Wainwright as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only highlights the division's heritage of inventing modern-day air assault operations, but also the division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 01:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926178
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-BK800-9265
|Filename:
|DOD_110356932
|Length:
|00:12:04
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation, by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
