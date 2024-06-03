Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and the division's new Arctic Aviation Command conduct an air assault demonstration as part of the 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 4, 2024. The air assault operation was held during the division’s community day at Fort Wainwright as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week, and not only highlights the division's heritage of inventing modern-day air assault operations, but also the division’s multiple capabilities to fight and win our nation’s wars in the Arctic and beyond. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926178
    VIRIN: 240604-A-BK800-9265
    Filename: DOD_110356932
    Length: 00:12:04
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Air Assault Operation, by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airborne
    FortWainwright
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AirAssualt
    ArcticAngels
    Angelrendezvous
    AngelRondy24

