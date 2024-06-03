Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division presided over an enlistment ceremony for Army future soldiers and a reenlistment ceremony for 11th Airborne Division soldiers as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week on Fort Wainwright, June 4, 2024. The 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week is a celebration of the division’s history that takes place simultaneously at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendof-Richardson, Alaska, highlighting the unique nature of the division, its history and the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926177
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-BK800-9306
|Filename:
|DOD_110356931
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies, by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
