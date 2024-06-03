Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week Enlistment and Reenlistment Ceremonies

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division presided over an enlistment ceremony for Army future soldiers and a reenlistment ceremony for 11th Airborne Division soldiers as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week on Fort Wainwright, June 4, 2024. The 2nd Annual Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week is a celebration of the division’s history that takes place simultaneously at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendof-Richardson, Alaska, highlighting the unique nature of the division, its history and the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 01:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926177
    VIRIN: 240604-A-BK800-9306
    Filename: DOD_110356931
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US

    Airborne
    FortWainwright
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AirAssualt
    ArcticAngels
    Angelrendezvous
    AngelRondy24

