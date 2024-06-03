ADM Aquilino LFF

ADM Aquilino Last Flight Flown
NAS Fallon, Nevada, April 18th, 2024.
Admiral John Aquilino Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command
He has served in numerous fighter squadrons flying the F-14 A/B Tomcat and the F-18 C/E/F Hornet.
His fleet assignments include the Ghost Riders of the Fighter Squadron (VF) 142 and the Black Aces of VF-41.
He commanded the World Famous Red Rippers of VF-11, Carrier Air Wing 2 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2.
Aquilino graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), and the Joint Forces Staff College and completed
Harvard Kennedy School’s of Executive Education Program in National and Internal Security.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926168
|VIRIN:
|240418-D-KF756-2405
|Filename:
|DOD_110356809
|Length:
|00:20:23
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
