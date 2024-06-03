ADM Aquilino LFF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ADM Aquilino Last Flight Flown

NAS Fallon, Nevada, April 18th, 2024.



Admiral John Aquilino Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command

He has served in numerous fighter squadrons flying the F-14 A/B Tomcat and the F-18 C/E/F Hornet.

His fleet assignments include the Ghost Riders of the Fighter Squadron (VF) 142 and the Black Aces of VF-41.

He commanded the World Famous Red Rippers of VF-11, Carrier Air Wing 2 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2.



Aquilino graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), and the Joint Forces Staff College and completed

Harvard Kennedy School’s of Executive Education Program in National and Internal Security.