    ADM Aquilino LFF

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    ADM Aquilino Last Flight Flown
    NAS Fallon, Nevada, April 18th, 2024.

    Admiral John Aquilino Commander of the Indo-Pacific Command
    He has served in numerous fighter squadrons flying the F-14 A/B Tomcat and the F-18 C/E/F Hornet.
    His fleet assignments include the Ghost Riders of the Fighter Squadron (VF) 142 and the Black Aces of VF-41.
    He commanded the World Famous Red Rippers of VF-11, Carrier Air Wing 2 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2.

    Aquilino graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), and the Joint Forces Staff College and completed
    Harvard Kennedy School’s of Executive Education Program in National and Internal Security.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926168
    VIRIN: 240418-D-KF756-2405
    Filename: DOD_110356809
    Length: 00:20:23
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    This work, ADM Aquilino LFF, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Admiral
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    Indo Pacific Command
    Aquilino
    VF-41

