Hoops for change: JBLM hosts Air Force versus Army basketball tournament for SAPR Month

Team McChord Airmen participate in an Air Force versus Army basketball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2024. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hosted the event to raise awareness of their mission throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926162
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-SK889-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110356603
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
