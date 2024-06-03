Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoops for change: JBLM hosts Air Force versus Army basketball tournament for SAPR Month

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Team McChord Airmen participate in an Air Force versus Army basketball tournament at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2024. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office hosted the event to raise awareness of their mission throughout Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:36
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Hoops for change: JBLM hosts Air Force versus Army basketball tournament for SAPR Month, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    JBLM
    SAAPM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army

