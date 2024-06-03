Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army hosts WWII Wreath Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    First Army hosted a wreath laying ceremony at Point Du Hoc, France in honor of the over 60 veterans who made the trip for the the 80th D-Day Commemoration, June 4, 2024. First Army Division East Command Sgt. Maj. Command Sgt. Major Even Lewandowski, Acting Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan along with First Army Historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt talk about the importance of D-Day in remembrance of the veteran's sacrifice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926161
    VIRIN: 240604-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110356602
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army hosts WWII Wreath Ceremony, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    WWII
    EUCOM
    usarmy
    thejointstaff
    WWII80inEurope

