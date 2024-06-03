First Army hosts WWII Wreath Ceremony

First Army hosted a wreath laying ceremony at Point Du Hoc, France in honor of the over 60 veterans who made the trip for the the 80th D-Day Commemoration, June 4, 2024. First Army Division East Command Sgt. Maj. Command Sgt. Major Even Lewandowski, Acting Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan along with First Army Historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt talk about the importance of D-Day in remembrance of the veteran's sacrifice.
