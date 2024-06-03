First Army hosts WWII Wreath Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Army hosted a wreath laying ceremony at Point Du Hoc, France in honor of the over 60 veterans who made the trip for the the 80th D-Day Commemoration, June 4, 2024. First Army Division East Command Sgt. Maj. Command Sgt. Major Even Lewandowski, Acting Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan along with First Army Historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt talk about the importance of D-Day in remembrance of the veteran's sacrifice.