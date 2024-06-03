Safely Install Car, Booster Seats

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, car seats and booster seats provide protection for infants and children in a crash. It's important to choose the right seat and use it correctly every time your child is in the car. Install it correctly and know when it’s safe for your kid to transition to a seat belt. (https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle-safety/car-seats-and-booster-seats#installation-help-car-seat-installation-instructions)