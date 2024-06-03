JEMX 2024 Day Two Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Angela Dobson, military working dog handler, with the 226th Military Police Detachment from Fort Cavazos, talks about her role as an MWD handler during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. JEMX trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Richard Cole)