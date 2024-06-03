Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEMX 2024 Day Two Interview

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Angela Dobson, military working dog handler, with the 226th Military Police Detachment from Fort Cavazos, talks about her role as an MWD handler during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. JEMX trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Richard Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 22:01
