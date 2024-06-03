U.S. Army Sgt. Angela Dobson, military working dog handler, with the 226th Military Police Detachment from Fort Cavazos, talks about her role as an MWD handler during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. JEMX trains emergency medicine medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 22:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926158
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110356551
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MEDINA, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JEMX 2024 Day Two Interview, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
