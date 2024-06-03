Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Production: 1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise in Miami

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses the 1st SFAB's mission readiness exercise in Miami, Florida, May 20. The mission readiness exercise trained Army Advisors to perform assess, liaise, support, and advise tasks in competition and crisis situations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926141
    VIRIN: 240604-A-JZ147-2000
    PIN: 2000
    Filename: DOD_110356035
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    advisor
    SFAB

