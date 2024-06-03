Col. Brian Ducote, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses the 1st SFAB's mission readiness exercise in Miami, Florida, May 20. The mission readiness exercise trained Army Advisors to perform assess, liaise, support, and advise tasks in competition and crisis situations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926141
|VIRIN:
|240604-A-JZ147-2000
|PIN:
|2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110356035
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Production: 1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise in Miami, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT