    Lou Conter Memorial Production

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    PEARL HARBOR -- The National Parks Service and Pacific Fleet came together to pay tribute to Louis "Lou" Conter, the last USS Arizona survivor, who passed away April 1st , 2024, at 103-years-old.

    After surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, Lou went on to serve throughout World War II, and later commissioned and became the Navy's very first SERE (survival evasion resistance and escape) officer. He served in the Korean War, and retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 28 years of service.

    Lou continued to inspire and educate the communities around him for the rest of his life, and returned to Pearl Harbor for the annual memorial ceremony as often as he could.

    In his final appearance at the Pear Harbor Memorial Ceremony of 2023, Lou sent a video message to the audience saying, "There is one thing you've got to remember, and that is to remember Pearl Harbor."

    National Parks Service and Pacific Fleet held the memorial service the morning of April 23rd, 2024. Side Boys released a dove, and visitors paid respects by spreading flower petals across the water. Bagpipers volunteered to play at the ceremony and throughout the day on the shore of Ford Island, and National Parks Service rangers raised the flag from half mass for visitors to witness in the afternoon.

    Produced by: SSgt Elizabeth Taranto
    Video Footage taken by:
    MC1 Brandon Williams-Church
    SSgt Elizabeth Taranto
    IC2 Jessy Adamec
    SrA Caroline Strickland

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926140
    VIRIN: 240423-F-CG016-9059
    Filename: DOD_110356013
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    USS Arizona
    Memorial
    Louis Conter
    Last Arizona Survivor

