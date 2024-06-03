Lou Conter Memorial Production

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PEARL HARBOR -- The National Parks Service and Pacific Fleet came together to pay tribute to Louis "Lou" Conter, the last USS Arizona survivor, who passed away April 1st , 2024, at 103-years-old.



After surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, Lou went on to serve throughout World War II, and later commissioned and became the Navy's very first SERE (survival evasion resistance and escape) officer. He served in the Korean War, and retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 28 years of service.



Lou continued to inspire and educate the communities around him for the rest of his life, and returned to Pearl Harbor for the annual memorial ceremony as often as he could.



In his final appearance at the Pear Harbor Memorial Ceremony of 2023, Lou sent a video message to the audience saying, "There is one thing you've got to remember, and that is to remember Pearl Harbor."



National Parks Service and Pacific Fleet held the memorial service the morning of April 23rd, 2024. Side Boys released a dove, and visitors paid respects by spreading flower petals across the water. Bagpipers volunteered to play at the ceremony and throughout the day on the shore of Ford Island, and National Parks Service rangers raised the flag from half mass for visitors to witness in the afternoon.



Produced by: SSgt Elizabeth Taranto

Video Footage taken by:

MC1 Brandon Williams-Church

SSgt Elizabeth Taranto

IC2 Jessy Adamec

SrA Caroline Strickland