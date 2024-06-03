Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Supply Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Jonah Brandt, Scott Mundy and Ted Nichols

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Meet Adam who works at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support as a General Supply Specialist. Those with supply chain management and logistics backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy's mission today by working for NAVSUP!

    Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926139
    VIRIN: 240604-N-AW473-7022
    Filename: DOD_110356011
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, General Supply Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight, by Jonah Brandt, Scott Mundy and Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    logistics
    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP WSS

