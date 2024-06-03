General Supply Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Adam who works at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support as a General Supply Specialist. Those with supply chain management and logistics backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy's mission today by working for NAVSUP!



Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.