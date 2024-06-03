Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense INDOPACOM Press Conference

    CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    CAMP SMITH, OAHU, HI -- United States Secretary of Defense, Honorable Lloyd Austin held a press conference at INDOPACOM headquarters May 2nd, 2024.

    The conference included secretaries of defense from Australia, the Philippines and Japan, and discussed their mutual alignment for a free and open INDOPACIFIC.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926136
    VIRIN: 240502-F-CG016-2987
    Filename: DOD_110355970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense INDOPACOM Press Conference, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Conference
    Secretary of Defense
    Lloyd Austin
    INDOPACIFIC
    INDOPACOM

