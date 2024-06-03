CAMP SMITH, OAHU, HI -- United States Secretary of Defense, Honorable Lloyd Austin held a press conference at INDOPACOM headquarters May 2nd, 2024.
The conference included secretaries of defense from Australia, the Philippines and Japan, and discussed their mutual alignment for a free and open INDOPACIFIC.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 16:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926136
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-CG016-2987
|Filename:
|DOD_110355970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense INDOPACOM Press Conference, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS
