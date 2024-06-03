Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native Fury ATVs

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. Visual documentation is essential for effective communication, enhancing training and operational efficiency, and providing historical references. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    Saudi Arabia
    2d MLG
    NativeFury24
    2D DSB
    NF24

