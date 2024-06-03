Native Fury ATVs

Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Central Command and executed by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command in collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This iteration emphasizes the strategic use of logistics and leverage the extensive network of roads and infrastructure across the Arabian Peninsula. Visual documentation is essential for effective communication, enhancing training and operational efficiency, and providing historical references. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
