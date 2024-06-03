Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Maryland National Guard's Role in D-Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Heft, a historical noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard, narrates the MDNG's 29th Infantry Division's role in World War II's D-Day. The video was filmed at the Fifth Regiment Armory's Maryland Museum of Military History in Baltimore, on May 23, 2024. The 29th ID earned a Croix de Guerre, or War Cross, from the French government, inscribed “Beaches of Normandy,” and eventually, their own Presidential Unit Citation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926123
    VIRIN: 240523-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_110355460
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maryland National Guard's Role in D-Day, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War II
    29th Infantry Division
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT