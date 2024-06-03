The Maryland National Guard's Role in D-Day

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Heft, a historical noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard, narrates the MDNG's 29th Infantry Division's role in World War II's D-Day. The video was filmed at the Fifth Regiment Armory's Maryland Museum of Military History in Baltimore, on May 23, 2024. The 29th ID earned a Croix de Guerre, or War Cross, from the French government, inscribed “Beaches of Normandy,” and eventually, their own Presidential Unit Citation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
05.23.2024
06.04.2024
|Package
|926123
|240523-Z-OV020-1002
|DOD_110355460
|00:03:05
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
