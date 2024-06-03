video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Les Call, director for the Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, discusses the June 4, 2024, release of the Department of Defense Zero Trust Overlays. The overlays are important because they are designed accelerate implementation of zero trust within the department to better protect DOD networks.