    Release of the Department of Defense Zero Trust Overlays

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Matthew Hilborn 

    Defense.gov         

    Les Call, director for the Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, discusses the June 4, 2024, release of the Department of Defense Zero Trust Overlays. The overlays are important because they are designed accelerate implementation of zero trust within the department to better protect DOD networks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926122
    VIRIN: 240604-D-AR128-8633
    Filename: DOD_110355414
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    TAGS

    DGOV
    Zero Trust Overlays
    Les Call
    Department of Defense's Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office

