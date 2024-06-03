Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?
You could be a Security Specialist like Allen Longoria. He is one of the few people responsible for the safety and security of the nearly 600 Galveston District employees,
See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33
U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 12:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926119
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-ZS026-9966
|Filename:
|DOD_110355390
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Security Specialist, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT