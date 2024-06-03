Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Security Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?



You could be a Security Specialist like Allen Longoria. He is one of the few people responsible for the safety and security of the nearly 600 Galveston District employees,



See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33



U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.