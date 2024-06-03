Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin travels to INDOPACOM

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Indo-Pacific Security Affairs official Chris Estep delivers remarks highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's trip to the Indo-Pacific at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C, May 21, 2024. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926116
    VIRIN: 240521-F-VS137-3482
    Filename: DOD_110355340
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Secretary Austin travels to INDOPACOM, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    INDO-PACOM

